Bradish gave up six earned runs on eleven hits and a walk while striking out three over 4.1 innings in a 7-6 loss to the Rays on Saturday.

Bradish gave up a season-high eleven hits in another poor outing. The Orioles' right-hander has been ineffective in his rookie season and only has two quality starts in ten appearances so far this year. His 7.38 ERA and 1.77 WHIP are among the worst in the league. He will likely continue to start games because the Orioles are in a rebuilding phase with no intention to compete. One slight cause for optimism is that Bradish is averaging over one strikeout per inning. Fantasy owners can keep an eye on how he performs in his next start which is tentatively scheduled for Thursday on the South Side of Chicago.