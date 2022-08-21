Bradish (1-5) took the loss to Boston on Saturday, allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out six and walking none across 5.2 innings.

Despite striking out six batters and walking none, Bradish was tagged with the loss after allowing nine hits and three Boston runners to cross the plate. Bradish has not gone six innings or more since May 10 and has only done it twice on the year, limiting his opportunities to earn both wins and quality starts. He also has allowed three or more runs to score in nine of 15 games. Bradish's three-run outing actually lowered his ERA to a still lackluster 6.25.