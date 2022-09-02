Bradish (3-5) earned the win Thursday, allowing zero runs on two hits and three walks over seven innings in a 3-0 victory over the Guardians. He struck out five.
Bradish did not allow an extra-base hit in seven phenomenal shut-down innings. The 25-year-old rookie has been improving over his last seven starts with a 2.66 ERA in 40.2 innings. In addition, the righty has recorded back-to-back starts pitching seven innings or more without allowing a run.
