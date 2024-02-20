Bradish (elbow) played catch from 90 feet Tuesday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It was revealed last week that Bradish is dealing with a partial UCL tear in his right elbow, but he's now played catch a couple times after being given a platelet-rich plasma injection. The right-hander will begin the season on the injured list and it's up in the air as to when he might be game-ready, but the hope is that the rest and rehab route will work.