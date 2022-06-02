Bradish allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings Wednesday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

Bradish was given an early three-run lead, but he was pulled after 80 pitches and failed to qualify for the win. He suppressed runs effectively enough, but Bradish struggled to consistently find the strike zone and has allowed eight walks across his last 16 innings. He's struggled to work deep into games as a result, completing five innings in only one of his last four starts. Overall, Bradish has a 6.82 ERA with a 35:11 K:BB across 33 innings.