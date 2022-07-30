Bradish allowed two runs on five hits over five innings during Friday's win over the Reds. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Bradish coughed up a two-run shot to Joey Votto in the first inning but finished his outing with four straight scoreless frames. It was his first start after being activated from the injured list. The right-handed rookie lowered his season ERA to 7.01 through 51.1 frames and he's now given up a home run in 10 of his 11 career appearances. Bradish is projected to start on the road against the Rangers next week.