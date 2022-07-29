Bradish (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and will start Friday against the Reds.

Bradish landed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation in late June but recently made three rehab appearances and posted a 1.42 ERA and 0.47 WHIP in 12.2 innings. The right-hander will rejoin the rotation now that he's back to full health. Over 10 major-league starts this year, he's recorded a 7.38 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in 46.1 innings.