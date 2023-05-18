Bradish (2-1) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits over 6.2 innings in a 3-1 victory over the Angels. He struck out five.
Facing the team that drafted him in 2018 before flipping him to Baltimore a year later in the Dylan Bundy deal, Bradish delivered his second straight quality start while firing 63 of 94 pitches for strikes. The right-hander has rebounded nicely from a rough outing against the Red Sox in late April, posting a 2.82 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB through 22.1 innings over his last four starts. He'll look to keep rolling when he next takes the mound, which is likely to come early next week in Yankee Stadium.
