The Orioles transferred Bradish (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery with an internal brace in mid-June, so it was only a matter of time before he was moved to the 60-day IL to free up space on the 40-man roster. Bradish isn't guaranteed to take the mound for the Orioles in 2025 given his initial recovery timeline of 12-to-18 months.
