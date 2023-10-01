Bradish will only throw a couple innings Sunday against the Red Sox, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It will turn into a bullpen game once Bradish hurls a couple frames, as the Orioles just want to let him keep his routine in advance of the postseason.
