The Orioles placed Bradish on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right UCL sprain.

Bradish pitched five frames in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Phillies before leaving the contest with right elbow discomfort. Upon further examination, the 27-year-old was diagnosed with a UCL sprain, the same injury that kept him out for the first month of the season. Bradish avoided surgery the first time around, but a procedure could become a more distinct possibility if the rest and rehab isn't deemed a viable treatment plan after his latest setback. Even if Bradish receives a more favorable prognosis in the coming days, fantasy managers should still prepare for Bradish to miss more than the minimum 15 days. Left-hander Nick Vespi was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday to replace Bradish on Baltimore's major-league roster in a corresponding move.