Manager Brandon Hyde said Tuesday that Bradish (shoulder) will throw a simulated game within the next day or two before the Orioles determine the rookie's next steps, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Bradish will take another step forward in his recovery from right shoulder inflammation after he most recently completed a bullpen session Sunday, but the upcoming simulated game will take him out of the running from coming off the 15-day injured list this week. If all goes well when he faces hitters later this week though, Bradish could bypass a minor-league rehab assignment and slot back into the Baltimore rotation shortly before the All-Star break.