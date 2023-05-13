Bradish did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing one unearned run on three hits and one walk over six innings in a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh. He struck out six.

Bradish tied his season high with six strikeouts, and the lone run on his ledger came via a throwing error by Jorge Mateo. The right-hander's 4.56 ERA remains inflated due to a poor outing versus Boston, but other than that, he's been solid through six appearances this season. He'll look to make it back-to-back quality starts next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for a four-game set versus the Angels.