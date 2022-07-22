Bradish (shoulder) will make another rehab start this weekend, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Bradish made a pair of rehab starts prior to the All-Star break and struck out nine in eight scoreless innings. However, the right-hander will require at least one more appearance in the minors prior to rejoining the Orioles' rotation. If Bradish feels good following this weekend's outing, he'll likely be in the mix to be activated late next week.
More News
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Flawless in first rehab start•
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Needs multiple rehab starts•
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Making rehab start Saturday•
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Sim game on tap•
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Slated for bullpen session•
-
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Throwing on field Wednesday•