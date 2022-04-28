Bradish will start Friday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Bradish has had a strong start to the season at Triple-A Norfolk, posting a 1.20 ERA and 0.73 WHIP in 15 innings during three starts. He'll make his major-league debut at home on full rest since Dean Kremer (oblique) and Chris Ellis (shoulder) are on the 10-day injured list. If the 25-year-old Bradish performs well Friday, it's possible he'll remain in the rotation until Kremer or Ellis are cleared to return.