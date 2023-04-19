Baltimore plan to activate Bradish (foot) off the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Expect Baltimore to officially confirm the transaction a few hours prior to the game's 7:05 p.m. ET start time. Bradish will be making his first start for Baltimore since suffering a right foot contusion in his season debut April 3. The right-hander threw 83 pitches in his rehab start for Double-A Bowie last Friday, so he should be able to work into the mid-to-late innings against a beatable Washington lineup.