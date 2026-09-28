Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said Monday that Bradish will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a sports hernia, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Bradish has been sidelined since mid-September with the injury and has ultimately decided to have it surgically repaired. More should be known regarding a timetable following the operation, but it should not affect Bradish's availability for the beginning of spring training. The right-hander finished the 2026 season with a 4.12 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 142:70 K:BB over 155 innings covering 29 starts.