Bradish did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing just one walk over two scoreless innings against Boston. He struck out five.

Though he was held to just two innings Sunday, Bradish struck out five of the seven batters he faced to cap an excellent sophomore campaign. The 27-year-old right-hander will end the year with a 2.84 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 168:44 K:BB across 30 starts (168.2 innings). Bradish is currently lined up to start Baltimore's post-season opener next weekend.