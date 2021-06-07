Bradish has posted a 2.02 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 13.1 innings in his three starts for Triple-A Norfolk since being promoted from Double-A Bowie on May 22.

Bradish's control has been a bit shaky in his first three starts for Norfolk, but he's continued to miss bats a steady clip much like he did at Bowie during his first three outings of 2020. One of the prospects the Orioles received from the Angels in the December 2019 trade that sent Dylan Bundy to Anaheim, Bradish should have a chance to make his MLB debut later this summer if he remains on his current trajectory.