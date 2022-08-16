Bradish didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on six hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Baltimore handed the right-hander a 6-2 lead heading into the fifth inning, but Bradish couldn't hang around long enough to collect the win, getting the hook after tossing only 54 of 96 pitches for strikes. He hasn't lasted longer than 5.1 innings in any of his four starts since coming off the IL in late July, posting a 4.05 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB through 20 innings over that stretch while failing to record a decision in any of them.