Bradish yielded one unearned run on three hits and five walks over five innings against the Yankees on Sunday. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Bradish needed 99 pitched (58 strikes) to get through five frames so he didn't get credited for the win after the Orioles took the lead in the seventh inning. The 26-year-old righty bounced back well after getting crushed for seven runs in his last outing against Boston. He finished his rookie year with a 4.90 ERA and a 111:46 K:BB through 23 starts. Since returning to the mound in late July after a shoulder injury, Bradish registered a 3.28 ERA across 71.1 frames.