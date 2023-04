Bradish left Monday's game against the Rangers with a right foot contusion, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Preliminary X-rays were negative for a fracture and he will undergo further evaluation and testing.

It's unfortunate because Bradish was off to a great start with a couple strikeouts over 1.2 scoreless frames before taking a 104-mph comebacker off his foot. We should learn in the coming days whether he will be able to make his scheduled start this weekend against the Yankees.