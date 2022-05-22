Bradish (1-3) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Saturday, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five.

Bradish was victimized by two Randy Arozarena long balls in the contest that accounted for three of the runs against him. The rookie has served up at least one homer in each of his five career starts thus far, though this was the first time he has allowed more than four runs. Bradish has shown plenty of promise in his first taste of the majors, but his 5.74 ERA suggests that he still has plenty of room for growth. He's tentatively slated to make his next start in Boston next weekend.