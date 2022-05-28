Bradish didn't factor in the decision during Friday's 12-8 win over the Red Sox after surrendering six runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk over 1.2 innings.

Xander Bogaerts capped off a four-run first inning with a three-run homer, and Bradish was pulled with two outs in the second after allowing a two-run double to Alex Verdugo. The Orioles rallied to score 12 unanswered runs and overcame a six-run deficit, which took Bradish off the hook for the loss. The right-hander has now given up at least four earned runs in four of his six starts this season, and his spot in the big-league rotation could be in jeopardy given his struggles.