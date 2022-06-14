Bradish (1-4) allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Blue Jays.

Bradish has completed five innings just once in his last six outings after doing so twice in his first three major-league starts. The fifth inning proved troublesome this time, as he was responsible for three of the Blue Jays' seven runs in the frame, though he was also to keep the ball in the yard for the first time this season. The right-hander has an uninspiring 6.86 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 43:17 K:BB and 10 home runs allowed across 42 innings this season. He's lined up for a tough home matchup in his next start versus the Rays this weekend.