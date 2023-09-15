Bradish (11-7) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on seven hits over seven innings against the Rays. He struck out five without issuing a walk.

After giving up three runs on four hits in the third inning, the 27-year-old righty retired 13 consecutive Rays before Luke Raley's decisive solo homer in the seventh inning handed Bradish his first loss since July 26. In seven starts between losses, he went 5-0 with a 2.38 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 50:12 K:BB across 41.2 impressive innings. Bradish is currently lined up to face another tough lineup when the Orioles travel to Houston next week.