Bradish (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Twins. He struck out four.

After sitting at 94.8 mph with his fastball last season, Bradish's velocity was a bit down in his first start of the 2026 season, averaging 93.5 mph with his sinker and 93.3 mph with his four-seam fastball. He threw 83 pitches and surrendered a two-run home run to Royce Lewis in the fifth inning to take the loss. Bradish's next start is scheduled for next weekend's road set against the Pirates.