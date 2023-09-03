Bradish (10-6) earned the win over Arizona on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Bradish toiled a bit in needing 107 pitches to get through six frames, but he was able to keep Arizona off the scoreboard outside of a two-run third. The right-hander finished with his third straight win and his fourth consecutive quality start, beginning September in strong fashion after posting a 2.12 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 35:9 K:BB over 29.2 innings across five starts in August. The 26-year-old is flourishing in his second big-league campaign, ranking fifth among qualified MLB starters with a 3.03 ERA, ninth with a .224 BAA and 13th with a 1.11 WHIP.