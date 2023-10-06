Bradish will start Saturday in Game 1 of the ALDS versus the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bradish seemed to be the clear choice for the Orioles following a breakout 2023 campaign which saw him post a 2.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 168:44 K:BB over 168.2 innings covering 30 starts. That includes a 2.34 second-half ERA and a 16-inning scoreless streak to end his regular season. The Rangers have not yet announced a Game 1 starter, but it's expected to be Dane Dunning. Grayson Rodriguez will get the ball in Game 2 for the O's.