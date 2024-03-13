Bradish (elbow) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
It's the first time he's thrown from a mound since being diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in mid-February. Bradish felt good during the all-fastballs session, manager Brandon Hyde said afterward. The right-hander will begin the season on the injured list, but he continues to take positive steps in his recovery and remains optimistic surgery can be avoided.
