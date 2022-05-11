Bradish (1-1) earned the win Tuesday after he pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits while striking out 11 batters against the Cardinals.

Bradish put together his best start of the 2022 campaign Tuesday, registering a season-high 11 punchouts while limiting the Cardinals to just four baserunners over seven frames. The only blemish on his line came in the sixth inning when Harrison Bader notched a two-run inside-the-park homer, scoring Yadier Molina in the process. After being called up from Triple-A Norfolk on April 29, Bradish has now posted two quality starts in three outings this year, producing a 4.24 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 17 innings. The 25-year-old tentatively lines up to face the Yankees on Monday.