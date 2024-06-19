Bradish underwent Tommy John surgery with an internal brace Wednesday, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Bradish was first diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his elbow in mid-February, and while his initial rehab was successful -- he posted a 2.75 ERA and 53:15 K:BB over 39.1 innings covering eight starts -- he recent had a setback and the decision was made to have the surgery. Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Wednesday that he expects Bradish to miss 12-to-18 months, leaving the right-hander's 2025 season in doubt.