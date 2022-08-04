Bradish allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings Wednesday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Bradish got off to a shaky start, allowing three of the first five hitters he faced to reach base. He then walked the bases loaded in the second frame but avoided any additional damage and went on to settle into an effective outing. Since being activated from a month-long stint on the injured list, Bradish has allowed only three earned runs across 10 innings with a 12:3 K:BB in two starts.