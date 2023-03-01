Bradish added a sweeping motion to his slider and also worked on his sinker in the offseason, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bradish and fellow teammate Dean Kremer worked out together during the offseason for the season year in a row, giving each other tips on their pitches. Bradish leaned on his slider versus right-handed hitters late last season. Both Kremer and Bradish are vying for spots in the back half of the Orioles' rotation, though their major-league experience and relative success compared to other candidates should give them an edge if they pitch well in the spring.