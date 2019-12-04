Play

Orioles' Kyle Brnovich: Bound for Baltimore

Brnovich was sent from the Angels to the Orioles as part of a four-player package for Dylan Bundy on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Brnovich was an eighth-round pick out of Elon University in the 2019 draft. He did not throw a pitch in his first season as a professional.

