Orioles' Kyle Brnovich: Bound for Baltimore
Brnovich was sent from the Angels to the Orioles as part of a four-player package for Dylan Bundy on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Brnovich was an eighth-round pick out of Elon University in the 2019 draft. He did not throw a pitch in his first season as a professional.
