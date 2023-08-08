Brnovich (elbow) gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five across four innings Friday against Double-A Portland. He didn't factor into the decision.

Brnovich underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2022 and was activated from the 60-day injured list after finishing his rehab assignment, which included stops at the Florida Complex League, Single-A Delmarva and High-A Aberdeen. He's now made two starts since returning to Double-A, surrendering six runs on six hits while posting an 11:4 K:BB across eight innings.