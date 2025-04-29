The Orioles recalled Gibson from High-A Aberdeen on Tuesday.
Gibson is set to make his season debut for the Orioles on Tuesday against the Yankees. The veteran right-hander had been getting ramped up with three starts in the minors after signing with the Orioles in late March, allowing six runs (five earned) with a 13:2 K:BB over 12 innings. Gibson threw 78 pitches and went five innings in his last start with Aberdeen, so he should be able to handle around 90 pitches Tuesday.
