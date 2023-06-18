Gibson (8-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over six innings against the Cubs. He struck out seven.

Gibson did a good job of mixing up his pitches Saturday and struck out five of the first eight batters he faced. His biggest mistake on the day came in the form of a hanging sinker with two outs in the third, which Nico Hoerner ripped to center field to score Mike Tauchman and Miles Mastrobuoni and put the Orioles down 2-0. The right-hander later surrendered what would be the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth, giving him his first loss since May 14. Gibson had won each of his last four decisions coming in (spanning five starts) and he's now struck out seven in two of his last three starts.