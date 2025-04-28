Orioles manager Brandon Hyde confirmed Monday that Gibson (back) will be recalled from High-A Aberdeen to make his season debut Tuesday versus the Yankees, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Gibson has been getting ramped up with three starts in the minors after signing with the Orioles in late March. He dealt with some back tightness in his last outing at Aberdeen, but the veteran righty has bounced back well from that injury and is ready to join the Baltimore rotation. Gibson threw 78 pitches and went five innings in his last start, so he should be available for close to a full workload Tuesday.