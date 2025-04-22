Gibson struck out five and allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks over five innings Sunday in his start with High-A Aberdeen.

Due to his late signing with the Orioles, Gibson didn't appear in any Grapefruit League games and was optioned to the minors to start the season so that he could continue building up. He's now made three starts between stops with Triple-A Norfolk and Aberdeen, accruing a 3.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB in 12 innings. After tossing 78 pitches (51 strikes) in his latest start with Aberdeen, Gibson may need just one more start in the minors before the Orioles deem him ready to join the big-league rotation.