Gibson (11-7) allowed nine runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Mariners.

Gibson labored through the outing, throwing 57 of 89 pitches for strikes while yielding multiple homers for just the second time this season. The Mariners are now responsible for both his shortest outing and most runs given up in a start this season. The right-hander's ERA ballooned to 4.89 with a 1.33 WHIP and 121:45 K:BB through 145.1 innings over 25 starts this season. He's projected for a favorable road matchup in Oakland next week as the Orioles move to a six-man rotation.