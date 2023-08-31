Gibson (13-8) took the loss Wednesday, allowing seven runs on nine hits over 4.1 innings against the White Sox while striking out two.

Gibson went 1-2-3 through the first inning before surrendering three consecutive hits to open the second, including a two-run homer off the bat of Andrew Vaughn. The right-hander went on to allow three home runs for the second time in his last four starts while recording only two two strikeouts, marking his lowest strikeout total since July 15. Gibson has now given up at least seven runs in two of his last four outings and has allowed at least nine hits in three of his last four, running his ERA up to 7.89 in the month of August.