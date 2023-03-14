Gibson has allowed two earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out six over nine Grapefruit League innings.

Gibson has made three appearances in spring training, and he's performing just fine. The veteran right-hander signed a one-year deal with the Orioles in December, and he should be a lock for the rotation, especially given his encouraging outings so far. He struggled to a 5.05 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 144:48 K:BB across 167.2 innings with the Phillies last season, and at 35 years old, it's tough to imagine a significant improvement in his numbers this year.