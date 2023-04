Gibson (4-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over 6.1 innings against Detroit. He struck out 11.

Gibson had 13 strikeouts in his first four starts of the season. He now has 24 punchouts in 30 innings. The 35-year-old was chased in the seventh inning after a Zach McKinstry solo home run, but that was the only significant issue for Gibson all game. The righty is lined up to face these same Tigers in his next start.