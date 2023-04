Gibson did not factor in the decision Saturday versus the White Sox, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout in 5.1 innings.

It was Gibson's first start of the season that ended without a win. He threw 58 of 96 pitches for strikes, so he was a little less effective than usual. He's posted a 4.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB over 23.2 innings across his four starts this season. Gibson is projected for a home start versus the Tigers in his next outing.