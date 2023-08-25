Gibson (13-7) earned the win Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over eight innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out eight.

After allowing 13 runs over his previous two outings (10.1 innings), Gibson rebounded to hold the Blue Jays to three runs over a season-high eight innings to earn his fourth win in his last five starts. The veteran right-hander lowered his ERA to 4.89 with a 1.32 WHIP and 135:46 K:BB across 27 starts (158.1 innings) this season. Gibson's currently in line for a home matchup with the White Sox in his next outing.