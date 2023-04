Gibson (3-0) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over 6.1 innings against the Athletics. He struck out four.

Gibson settled down and worked into the seventh inning after giving up the first run of the contest on an RBI triple to right field in the first. He's worked deep in back-to-back outings, as he fired seven strong innings Tuesday against the Rangers. Gibson owns a 3.44 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 12:4 K:BB through his first three starts of 2023 (18.1 frames).