Gibson did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Tigers. He struck out three.

Detroit had Gibson's number Thursday, tagging him for eight hits over 4.1 innings after Gibson dominated them in his last start with only two hits allowed and 11 punchouts. Gibson has been off to a strong start to 2023, owning a 4-0 record with a 3.93 ERA through six starts. However, fantasy managers should be hesitant to trust Gibson considering he has a 4.35 ERA and a 3.2 BB/9 over his last four seasons.