Gibson (back) is expected to be called up from High-A Aberdeen to make his Orioles debut Tuesday against the Yankees at Camden Yards, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Because Gibson didn't sign a one-year, $5.25 million deal with the Orioles until spring training had already wrapped up, he agreed to begin the season in the minors to continue building up his pitch count. The right-hander turned in a 3.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB over 12 innings across his three outings in the minors, though he hasn't pitched since April 20 after developing back tightness following his appearance with Aberdeen that day. The Orioles don't view that injury as a major concern, however, and since Gibson covered five innings and 78 pitches in his final minor-league outing, he should be ready to take on something close to a traditional starter's workload in his 2025 big-league debut. Though Gibson has never been a major fantasy contributor, the 37-year-old right-hander's ability to competently eat innings should prove valuable to an Orioles rotation that has been decimated by injuries and has received poor performances from veterans Charlie Morton and Dean Kremer through the first month of the season.