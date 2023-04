Gibson could be moved up a day to start for the Orioles on Tuesday versus the Rangers after scheduled starter Tyler Wells had to be used in relief Monday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Wells was thrust into duty after Kyle Bradish exited with a foot contusion. Gibson would be on normal rest Tuesday, so the easiest solution would be to push him up a day and then find another starter for Wednesday. The Orioles should announce their intentions soon.